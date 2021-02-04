Prosperity Planning Inc. Purchases New Shares in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDA. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,114,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,051,000 after purchasing an additional 570,677 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,589,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,810,000 after buying an additional 221,418 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 1,775.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,505,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,986,000 after buying an additional 1,425,484 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,867,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 402,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,626,000 after buying an additional 122,160 shares in the last quarter.

BATS INDA traded up $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $42.01. The stock had a trading volume of 3,034,575 shares. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52-week low of $30.57 and a 52-week high of $38.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.40 and a 200-day moving average of $36.04.

