Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Trading Up 5.9%

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)’s stock price was up 5.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.05 and last traded at $21.95. Approximately 411,131 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 420,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.73.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PTGX shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

The stock has a market cap of $822.91 million, a PE ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.94 and its 200 day moving average is $20.68.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $13.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 252.03% and a negative return on equity of 54.00%. On average, equities analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 24,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $611,211.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 450,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,094,354. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 25.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 30.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 13,168 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 12,048.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 26.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,165,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 9.7% in the third quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 357,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,994,000 after purchasing an additional 31,705 shares in the last quarter. 97.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based product candidates to address unmet medical needs in hematology and gastroenterology. The company is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with beta-thalassemia by targeting the chronic anemia; PTG-200, an antagonist peptide product candidate, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease.

