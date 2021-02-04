Protech Home Medical Corp. (PTQ.V) (CVE:PTQ) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Protech Home Medical Corp. (PTQ.V) (CVE:PTQ) – Beacon Securities issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Protech Home Medical Corp. (PTQ.V) in a report released on Monday, February 1st. Beacon Securities analyst D. Cooper forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the year. Beacon Securities has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Get Protech Home Medical Corp. (PTQ.V) alerts:

PTQ has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Protech Home Medical Corp. (PTQ.V) from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James set a C$3.00 target price on shares of Protech Home Medical Corp. (PTQ.V) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.58.

PTQ opened at C$2.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.55. Protech Home Medical Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.47 and a 52-week high of C$2.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.46. The company has a market cap of C$243.64 million and a P/E ratio of 144.67.

Protech Home Medical Corp. (PTQ.V) Company Profile

Protech Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Protech Home Medical Corp. (PTQ.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protech Home Medical Corp. (PTQ.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.