Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Provident Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company of The Provident Bank. Its products and services consists of demand deposits, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial checking, NOW, money market accounts, commercial real estate loans, multi-family residential real estate loans, commercial business loans, construction and land development loans, one-to four-family residential loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, consumer loans, debit cards and overdraft options. The company operates primarily in Amesbury and Newburyport, Massachusetts and Portsmouth, Exeter and Seabrook, New Hampshire. Provident Bancorp, Inc. is based in Amesbury, United States. “

Get Provident Bancorp alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Provident Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PVBC opened at $11.75 on Wednesday. Provident Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.21 and a 1 year high of $12.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.51. The firm has a market cap of $228.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.01.

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Provident Bancorp will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. Provident Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVBC. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in Provident Bancorp by 18.9% during the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 612,704 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,773,000 after buying an additional 97,278 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Provident Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Provident Bancorp by 90.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 53,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Provident Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Provident Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 41.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Provident Bancorp

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Provident Bancorp (PVBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.