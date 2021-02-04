Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Lowered to Market Perform at Hovde Group

Hovde Group lowered shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $17.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Provident Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Provident Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Provident Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.00.

NASDAQ PROV opened at $15.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $115.35 million, a PE ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Provident Financial has a 12 month low of $11.40 and a 12 month high of $22.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.29 and a 200-day moving average of $13.80.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). Provident Financial had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 5.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Provident Financial will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.45%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Provident Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Provident Financial by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 5,244 shares during the period. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its position in Provident Financial by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 185,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 40,709 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.84% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, commercial business, and consumer loans.

