PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) EVP Sells $534,360.00 in Stock

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) EVP Kathleen Mitford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total transaction of $534,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,508 shares in the company, valued at $4,609,923.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

PTC stock opened at $138.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.90 and a fifty-two week high of $141.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.39.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $429.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.18 million. PTC had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

PTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of PTC from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PTC from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of PTC from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PTC from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PTC by 10,222.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the third quarter valued at about $149,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

