Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Stake Cut by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 145,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,841 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $8,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter valued at $26,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 145.4% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter valued at $43,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 70.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PEG. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Public Service Enterprise Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.85.

NYSE:PEG opened at $58.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.33. The firm has a market cap of $29.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $34.75 and a 52-week high of $62.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

