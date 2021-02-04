Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by Camden National Bank

Camden National Bank cut its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,256 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $6,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in Public Storage by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Public Storage by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PSA stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $231.05. 16,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 998,499. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $155.37 and a 1 year high of $240.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $225.88 and a 200 day moving average of $220.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $40.39 billion, a PE ratio of 36.40, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.19). Public Storage had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The business had revenue of $730.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Public Storage will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $221.00 price objective on the stock. Truist raised shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $233.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James raised shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.10.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

