PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Hits New 12-Month High at $53.90

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $53.90 and last traded at $48.30, with a volume of 19020 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.29.

PUBM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Get PubMatic alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.95.

In other PubMatic news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 450,000 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $9,000,000.00. Also, insider Mukul Kumar sold 85,000 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,140,975 shares of company stock worth $42,819,500.

About PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM)

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud which offers a customizable platform as a service to deliver a proprietary solution; openwrap and openwrap OTT, the Prebid-powered header bidding solution; openwrap SDK, which is an in-app header bidding technology; and media buyer console.

See Also: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.