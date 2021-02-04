PVH (NYSE:PVH) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) rose 5.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $93.05 and last traded at $92.61. Approximately 1,283,184 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 1,154,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.60.

PVH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on PVH from $92.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PVH from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on PVH from $62.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on PVH from $69.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, CL King lowered PVH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Get PVH alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.63.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. PVH had a positive return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 14.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Emanuel Chirico sold 378,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total transaction of $34,253,932.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 29,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total value of $2,590,956.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 454,181 shares of company stock worth $41,467,269 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PVH. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in PVH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in PVH by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 411 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PVH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in PVH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PVH by 87.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PVH Company Profile (NYSE:PVH)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, outerwear, luggage products, swimwear, swim products, handbags, accessories, footwear, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, bath products, cosmetics, furnishings, small leather goods, accessories, and other products.

Featured Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.