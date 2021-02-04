Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (QDAO) Price Tops $1.77 on Top Exchanges

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 4th. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.77 or 0.00004768 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a total market cap of $286,576.97 and approximately $6,349.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded 18.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002690 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00054003 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.46 or 0.00146377 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 96.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.48 or 0.00089978 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00063556 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.86 or 0.00241503 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00040802 BTC.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Profile

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 161,528 coins. The official message board for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is medium.com/platinum-fund. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum. The official website for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is usdq.platinum.fund.

Buying and Selling Q DAO Governance token v1.0

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using US dollars.

