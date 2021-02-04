Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Gentex Co. Issued By Seaport Global Securities (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) – Seaport Global Securities cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gentex in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 1st. Seaport Global Securities analyst G. Chin now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.50. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Gentex’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Gentex had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $529.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Gentex’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Gentex from $38.75 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Gentex from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Gentex from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Gentex from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.67.

GNTX opened at $34.65 on Tuesday. Gentex has a 52-week low of $19.48 and a 52-week high of $37.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.10. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Gentex by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 94,017 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 2.2% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 0.4% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 89,496 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 4.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,694 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Bank raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 3.5% during the third quarter. Bell Bank now owns 18,644 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $55,984.50. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.92%.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

