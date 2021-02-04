Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Textron in a research report issued on Sunday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu expects that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Textron’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

Get Textron alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TXT. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Textron from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. 140166 upgraded Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Textron in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Textron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Textron from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.55.

Shares of Textron stock opened at $46.30 on Tuesday. Textron has a 1 year low of $20.26 and a 1 year high of $51.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.34. The company has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.15. Textron had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $37,549.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Textron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Textron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Textron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Textron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Textron during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 85.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

See Also: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.