Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for The First of Long Island Co. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:FLIC)

The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for The First of Long Island in a report released on Sunday, January 31st. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.46. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The First of Long Island’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

Get The First of Long Island alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FLIC. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of The First of Long Island from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The First of Long Island from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Shares of FLIC opened at $17.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The First of Long Island has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $23.76.

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The First of Long Island had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 10.78%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. The First of Long Island’s payout ratio is currently 43.43%.

In other The First of Long Island news, Director Milbrey Rennie Taylor sold 2,000 shares of The First of Long Island stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total value of $35,300.00. Also, Director Walter C. Teagle III sold 4,985 shares of The First of Long Island stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $89,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 147,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,646,846. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,985 shares of company stock worth $142,180 in the last three months. 5.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cutler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The First of Long Island by 99.6% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 59,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 29,550 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in The First of Long Island in the fourth quarter worth about $305,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its holdings in The First of Long Island by 129.5% in the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 63,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 35,802 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The First of Long Island in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The First of Long Island by 58.2% in the third quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. 56.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, interest on lawyer accounts, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market accounts.

Read More: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for The First of Long Island Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The First of Long Island and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.