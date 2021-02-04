Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for HBT Financial, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:HBT)

HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for HBT Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, January 31st. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.34. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for HBT Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Get HBT Financial alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut HBT Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HBT Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of HBT opened at $14.90 on Wednesday. HBT Financial has a 12-month low of $9.11 and a 12-month high of $20.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.29 and its 200 day moving average is $13.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $409.11 million, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.47.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. HBT Financial had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 24.93%. The firm had revenue of $40.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.04 million.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of HBT Financial by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of HBT Financial by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. increased its position in shares of HBT Financial by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of HBT Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of HBT Financial by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 8,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.86% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.49%.

About HBT Financial

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits.

Further Reading: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for HBT Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HBT Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.