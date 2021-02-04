Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Alphabet Inc. Raised by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Alphabet in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion now anticipates that the information services provider will earn $14.09 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $13.89. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $2,250.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q2 2021 earnings at $14.03 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $19.44 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $16.14 EPS.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,643.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,025.36.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,058.88 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,781.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,646.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $2,106.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $15.35 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in Alphabet by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

