Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.04. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Artisan Partners Asset Management’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.62 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.97 EPS.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on APAM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.20.

Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $49.62 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.53. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 1 year low of $17.69 and a 1 year high of $55.25.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 179.65% and a net margin of 21.73%. The company had revenue of $261.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.82%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 124.34%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.8% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 31,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 162.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the third quarter worth $27,000. 66.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.