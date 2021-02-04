Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) Boosted by Piper Sandler

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of CF Bankshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now anticipates that the savings and loans company will earn $0.92 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.79. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CF Bankshares’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.59 EPS.

Get CF Bankshares alerts:

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The savings and loans company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. CF Bankshares had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 27.74%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CF Bankshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th.

NASDAQ:CFBK opened at $17.08 on Thursday. CF Bankshares has a 52 week low of $8.44 and a 52 week high of $18.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.19 and a 200 day moving average of $13.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.72.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CF Bankshares stock. Stilwell Value LLC purchased a new position in CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,597 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000. Stilwell Value LLC owned about 0.14% of CF Bankshares at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 20th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. CF Bankshares’s payout ratio is 5.91%.

CF Bankshares Company Profile

CF Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans; construction and land loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, automobile loans, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits, as well as other loans.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for CF Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.