Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Boosted by Analyst

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Glacier Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.76 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.73. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.75 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on GBCI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Glacier Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

Shares of GBCI opened at $48.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. Glacier Bancorp has a twelve month low of $26.66 and a twelve month high of $51.27.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 31.94% and a return on equity of 11.31%.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a yield of 2.64%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.42%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the third quarter worth $996,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,018,239 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $353,133,000 after purchasing an additional 349,911 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 124,561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after purchasing an additional 8,790 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.09% of the company’s stock.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

