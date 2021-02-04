Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Increased by Analyst

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.43 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.40. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.63 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.54 EPS.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.05.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $70.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $127.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $77.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.48.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at approximately $24,175,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Morgan Stanley news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $12,796,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,249,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,326,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $1,407,126.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 287,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,452,268.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,380 shares of company stock valued at $15,582,671 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.11%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.