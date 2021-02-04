Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) – Equities researchers at William Blair reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 2nd. William Blair analyst M. Minter now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.37. William Blair has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.73). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $258.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NBIX has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush decreased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $129.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $149.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $149.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.14.

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $112.68 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.47. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12-month low of $72.14 and a 12-month high of $136.26. The company has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.16 and a beta of 1.01.

In other news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total value of $131,967.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,013 shares in the company, valued at $3,960,569.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 3,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total value of $307,744.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 441,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,040,425.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 320,874 shares of company stock valued at $35,259,832 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter worth $73,817,000. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter worth $18,494,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter worth $13,079,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 109.6% in the third quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 221,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,328,000 after purchasing an additional 116,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 771.0% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 100,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,631,000 after purchasing an additional 88,945 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; and ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist for use in the treatment of endometriosis.

