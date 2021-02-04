Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Reduced by Analyst

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for SL Green Realty in a report released on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.64 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.75. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SL Green Realty’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.52 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.35 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $55.00 to $58.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SL Green Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on SL Green Realty from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.09.

Shares of NYSE:SLG opened at $63.67 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.72. SL Green Realty has a 12-month low of $35.16 and a 12-month high of $95.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $190.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.02 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 19.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLG. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 65.9% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,176,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659,260 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 39.4% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,768,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,982,000 after acquiring an additional 499,900 shares during the period. Adelante Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the third quarter worth about $16,602,000. Hosking Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 59.1% in the third quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 396,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,369,000 after acquiring an additional 147,153 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 15.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,000,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,373,000 after acquiring an additional 132,893 shares during the period. 99.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.3033 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.00%.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of September 30, 2020, SL Green held interests in 93 buildings totaling 40.6 million square feet.

