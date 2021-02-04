Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 1st. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now expects that the medical research company will earn $6.44 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $5.18. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $560.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Q2 2021 earnings at $6.07 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $4.68 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.57 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $21.76 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $570.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $477.00 to $539.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $527.47.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $500.22 on Thursday. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $250.21 and a fifty-two week high of $532.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $488.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $456.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $198.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.55 earnings per share.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.46, for a total transaction of $6,724,279.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,637,062.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 108.3% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

