Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Lowered by KeyCorp

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Cirrus Logic in a research note issued on Monday, February 1st. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.47. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CRUS. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Monday. 140166 reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRUS traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $86.53. The stock had a trading volume of 10,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,096. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.72 and its 200 day moving average is $73.47. Cirrus Logic has a 12 month low of $47.04 and a 12 month high of $103.25.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.27. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 14.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 364.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Cirrus Logic in the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. 84.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 2,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $188,203.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,852.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 10,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $861,095.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,521 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,950.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,680 shares of company stock worth $1,270,820 over the last ninety days. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cirrus Logic declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

