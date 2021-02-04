Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Woodward, Inc. Issued By Barrington Research (NASDAQ:WWD)

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Woodward in a report issued on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barrington Research analyst C. Howe now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.74. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Woodward’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.36 EPS.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). Woodward had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 15.51%.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist raised Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays downgraded Woodward from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 4th. TheStreet upgraded Woodward from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Woodward in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Woodward from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:WWD opened at $115.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $120.75 and its 200 day moving average is $97.50. Woodward has a 1 year low of $46.51 and a 1 year high of $127.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.162 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. This is an increase from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.56%.

In other Woodward news, Director Paul Donovan sold 1,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total transaction of $163,696.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert F. Weber, Jr. sold 30,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.75, for a total value of $3,476,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,523,881.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,400 shares of company stock worth $5,983,238 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in Woodward during the third quarter worth approximately $1,940,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Woodward during the third quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Woodward by 2.4% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 75,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Woodward by 4.6% during the third quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 867,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,541,000 after acquiring an additional 38,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Woodward by 3.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 129,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,364,000 after acquiring an additional 4,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

