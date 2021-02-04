Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Woodward, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:WWD)

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Woodward in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.82. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Woodward’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.15 EPS.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). Woodward had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 9.25%.

WWD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist raised Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Woodward in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Woodward from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Woodward from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Woodward from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.63.

Woodward stock opened at $115.35 on Wednesday. Woodward has a fifty-two week low of $46.51 and a fifty-two week high of $127.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.162 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.56%.

In other Woodward news, Director Paul Donovan sold 1,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total transaction of $163,696.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert F. Weber, Jr. sold 30,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.75, for a total value of $3,476,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,523,881.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,400 shares of company stock valued at $5,983,238. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in Woodward by 3.2% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,613,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,338,000 after acquiring an additional 50,230 shares during the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P lifted its position in Woodward by 4.6% during the third quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 867,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,541,000 after buying an additional 38,459 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Woodward by 114.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,306,000 after buying an additional 288,545 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Woodward by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 493,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,521,000 after buying an additional 39,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward in the 3rd quarter worth $17,543,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

