Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) Lifted by Piper Sandler

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for ConnectOne Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, January 31st. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.50. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ConnectOne Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.39 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.13.

Shares of CNOB stock opened at $22.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. ConnectOne Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.85 and a twelve month high of $24.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.08. The stock has a market cap of $888.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.41.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 21.17%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is 16.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNOB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $120,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 136.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 5,024 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.12% of the company’s stock.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

