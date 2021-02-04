Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Hope Bancorp, Inc. Increased by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Hope Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 31st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.21. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Hope Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on HOPE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Shares of Hope Bancorp stock opened at $11.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Hope Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $14.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.50 and its 200 day moving average is $9.38.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 18.62%. The business had revenue of $132.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is 41.48%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 8.8% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,837,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,031,000 after buying an additional 716,196 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,448,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,155,000 after acquiring an additional 293,030 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,581,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,997,000 after acquiring an additional 666,897 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,119,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,491,000 after acquiring an additional 15,926 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,090,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,271,000 after acquiring an additional 43,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

