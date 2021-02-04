Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) Raised by Analyst

Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Shore Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now expects that the bank will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.23. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Shore Bancshares’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Shore Bancshares had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 8.05%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SHBI. TheStreet raised shares of Shore Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shore Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

SHBI opened at $13.64 on Wednesday. Shore Bancshares has a 1-year low of $7.63 and a 1-year high of $16.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $164.18 million, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.04.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 583.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shore Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $183,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Shore Bancshares by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 14,204 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its position in Shore Bancshares by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 92,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 12,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Shore Bancshares by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter. 65.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shore Bancshares Company Profile

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

