Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Increased by Analyst

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research raised their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Columbus McKinnon in a report released on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barrington Research analyst C. Howe now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.35. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CMCO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Sidoti boosted their price target on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Colliers Securities boosted their price target on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Columbus McKinnon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.83.

CMCO opened at $46.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.51. Columbus McKinnon has a 12 month low of $19.20 and a 12 month high of $46.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 8.20%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is 8.63%.

In other news, VP Peter M. Mccormick sold 5,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $191,163.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,734.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory P. Rustowicz sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $281,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,061 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,854 shares of company stock worth $710,472. 2.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 102.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, rigging tools, digital power control systems, motion control products, and other technologies and systems for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

