Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Decreased by US Capital Advisors

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) – Analysts at US Capital Advisors reduced their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 1st. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.53.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.35). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised Enterprise Products Partners from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. TheStreet upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $20.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.12. Enterprise Products Partners has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $26.76. The company has a market cap of $45.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.67.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter worth $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 46.9% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.22 per share, for a total transaction of $76,880.00. Also, CEO Aj Teague acquired 5,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.07 per share, for a total transaction of $100,851.75. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,995,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,042,861.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 10,905 shares of company stock valued at $213,546 in the last three months. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.72%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

