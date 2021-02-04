Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Match Group, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) – Analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Match Group in a research report issued on Monday, February 1st. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.46. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Match Group’s FY2025 earnings at $5.83 EPS.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The business had revenue of $651.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.44 million. Match Group had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Match Group from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on Match Group from $110.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Match Group from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Match Group from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Match Group from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.15.

MTCH stock opened at $138.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.74 billion, a PE ratio of -209.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20. Match Group has a 12-month low of $87.56 and a 12-month high of $159.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.71.

In other Match Group news, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.74, for a total value of $3,693,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,155,830.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.86, for a total transaction of $551,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,746,548.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,325 shares of company stock valued at $13,480,196. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in Match Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 7,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Match Group by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Match Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Match Group by 126.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. 94.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

