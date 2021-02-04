Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:BAH)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton in a report issued on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.85. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s FY2022 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.01% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

BAH has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.18.

NYSE:BAH traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $81.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,088. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.16 and a 200 day moving average of $85.50. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1 year low of $54.37 and a 1 year high of $100.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.99%.

In related news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 20,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,861,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 35,929 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $3,233,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,416 shares of company stock valued at $11,799,193. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAH. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

