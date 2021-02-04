QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) Sets New 52-Week High at $3.27

QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.27 and last traded at $3.21, with a volume of 118218 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.13.

A number of research firms recently commented on QEP. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of QEP Resources in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised QEP Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered QEP Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.40 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. QEP Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.68.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $767.84 million, a PE ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 5.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of QEP Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of QEP Resources by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 34,066 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 9,758 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of QEP Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 55I LLC purchased a new position in shares of QEP Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of QEP Resources by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 60,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

About QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP)

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 382.3 million barrels of oil equivalent.

