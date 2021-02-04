Qtum Trading Up 7.1% Over Last 7 Days (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. One Qtum coin can now be bought for about $3.53 or 0.00009427 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Qtum has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar. Qtum has a market capitalization of $344.81 million and approximately $562.78 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Qtum alerts:

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000048 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000670 BTC.

About Qtum

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,131,224 coins and its circulating supply is 97,611,804 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

Qtum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.