QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. QUALCOMM updated its Q2 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.55-1.75 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $1.55-1.75 EPS.

QCOM stock traded down $14.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $147.97. 46,001,289 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,400,229. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.23. QUALCOMM has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $167.94. The company has a market cap of $168.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 77.84%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on QCOM. Wells Fargo & Company raised QUALCOMM to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.81.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $492,268.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,110.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 19,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $2,816,401.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 67,794 shares in the company, valued at $9,738,608.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,909 shares of company stock valued at $20,502,275 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.