QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.55-1.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.2-8.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.07 billion.QUALCOMM also updated its Q2 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.55-1.75 EPS.

QCOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of QUALCOMM to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Standpoint Research cut shares of QUALCOMM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $157.81.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Shares of QCOM traded down $14.33 on Thursday, reaching $147.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,418,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,400,700. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $167.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $154.96 and a 200-day moving average of $131.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

In other QUALCOMM news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 19,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $2,816,401.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 67,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,738,608.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total transaction of $492,268.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,110.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 136,909 shares of company stock valued at $20,502,275. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.