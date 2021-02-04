Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Sets New 52-Week High at $84.87

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $84.87 and last traded at $80.96, with a volume of 16944 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $72.46.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Quanterix from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Quanterix from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 30th.

The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -73.81 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 7.65, a quick ratio of 7.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.02.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $31.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.00 million. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 41.69% and a negative return on equity of 22.37%. As a group, analysts predict that Quanterix Co. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Marijn E. Dekkers sold 44,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $2,187,401.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,077. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 8,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.77, for a total transaction of $550,785.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 80,591 shares of company stock worth $4,362,596. 25.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Quanterix by 475.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 4,107 shares in the last quarter. 71.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanterix Company Profile (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

