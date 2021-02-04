Quest Diagnostics Incorporated Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $10.88 Per Share (NYSE:DGX)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for Quest Diagnostics in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $10.88 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ Q4 2020 earnings at $4.21 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $10.92 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Argus raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.06.

NYSE DGX opened at $126.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.30 and a 200-day moving average of $120.83. The company has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. Quest Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $73.02 and a 1-year high of $134.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 85.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Daniel Stanzione sold 11,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.30, for a total value of $1,417,464.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,288,011.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Guinan sold 81,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.37, for a total transaction of $9,840,969.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,697,673.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 34.15%.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

