QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $134.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.83 million. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. QuinStreet updated its Q3 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ QNST traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,536. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.04. QuinStreet has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $23.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.51, a PEG ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.10.

Get QuinStreet alerts:

In other QuinStreet news, Director David J. Pauldine sold 37,500 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total value of $648,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,965.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 2,084 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $44,847.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,444,727.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 225,668 shares of company stock worth $4,261,120. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised QuinStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on QuinStreet from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on QuinStreet from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.