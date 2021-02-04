Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) Trading Up 7.2%

Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)’s share price was up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.03 and last traded at $20.71. Approximately 421,461 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 506,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.32.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RDUS shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Radius Health from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Radius Health in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radius Health from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Radius Health from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Radius Health from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.60.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.18.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $77.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.45 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Radius Health, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Radius Health during the third quarter worth $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Radius Health by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Health during the third quarter valued at $122,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Health during the third quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Health during the third quarter valued at $166,000.

Radius Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS, an anabolic agent for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch, that is in phase 3 clinical study to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator, which is in phase 1A clinical study to treat metastatic breast cancer.

