Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Short Interest Update

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 15.2% from the December 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.5 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RAIFY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS RAIFY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.80. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,560. Raiffeisen Bank International has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $6.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.53.

Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 7.16%.

Raiffeisen Bank International Company Profile

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate, retail, and investment banking services. The company offers cash management services, such as account, reporting, clearing, settlement, cash pooling, and card acquiring services; electronic banking; and SEPA and cross-border payments to billing solutions.

