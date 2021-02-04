Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) CEO Luc Seraphin Sells 36,366 Shares

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) CEO Luc Seraphin sold 36,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $703,318.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,613,659.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Thursday, December 3rd, Luc Seraphin sold 5,930 shares of Rambus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total value of $96,777.60.

On Thursday, November 5th, Luc Seraphin sold 2,745 shares of Rambus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $42,245.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $19.22 on Thursday. Rambus Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $21.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.98 and a quick ratio of 7.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -53.37, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.05.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Rambus had a negative return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 17.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rambus Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rambus announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, November 2nd that allows the company to buyback 20,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RMBS. Roth Capital raised their price target on Rambus from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Rambus from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Rambus from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Rambus by 5.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,185,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,556,000 after buying an additional 154,123 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Rambus by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 522,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,127,000 after purchasing an additional 52,425 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Rambus by 14.9% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 501,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,867,000 after purchasing an additional 65,103 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Rambus by 21.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 501,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,866,000 after purchasing an additional 89,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in Rambus by 24.4% in the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 469,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,435,000 after purchasing an additional 91,881 shares during the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rambus

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. It offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and industry-standard interface solutions, such as 28G, 32G, 56G, and 112G SerDes, as well as PCIe 5.0.

