Raymond James Raises Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Price Target to $19.00

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HBNC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

HBNC stock opened at $16.68 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.99. Horizon Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.42 and a 12-month high of $17.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $731.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.17. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 9.84%. Equities analysts predict that Horizon Bancorp will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. Horizon Bancorp’s payout ratio is 29.27%.

In other news, Director Michele M. Magnuson sold 5,605 shares of Horizon Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total transaction of $82,897.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBNC. AJO LP bought a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Horizon Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 28.0% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 222.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

