RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) CFO Robert M. Sullivan Sells 2,800 Shares

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) CFO Robert M. Sullivan sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $506,800.00.

Shares of ROLL stock traded up $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $179.98. 98,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,541. The company has a current ratio of 7.47, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.86 and a beta of 1.41. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $77.63 and a fifty-two week high of $189.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $180.93 and a 200 day moving average of $148.73.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $145.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.22 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 16.13%. The business’s revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ROLL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Truist raised their price objective on RBC Bearings from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in RBC Bearings by 0.5% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,625,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $197,062,000 after acquiring an additional 7,385 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,500,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,570,000 after purchasing an additional 94,511 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,155,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,843,000 after buying an additional 65,957 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 767,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,455,000 after buying an additional 11,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in RBC Bearings by 2.2% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 584,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,903,000 after buying an additional 12,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

