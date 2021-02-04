RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Price Target Increased to $140.00 by Analysts at Truist

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) had its price target lifted by analysts at Truist from $118.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target suggests a potential downside of 22.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded RBC Bearings from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.50.

Shares of RBC Bearings stock opened at $179.57 on Tuesday. RBC Bearings has a 52-week low of $77.63 and a 52-week high of $189.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.76 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 7.47.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $145.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that RBC Bearings will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RBC Bearings news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 13,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.68, for a total value of $2,248,335.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Stewart sold 917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.84, for a total transaction of $163,996.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,291 shares of company stock valued at $10,234,296 over the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROLL. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 46.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 199.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

