Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Trading Up 5.1%

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)’s share price was up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $110.70 and last traded at $110.10. Approximately 240,113 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 282,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.78.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RETA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $169.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Reata Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.25.

The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.74.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.94) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.10) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 163.42% and a negative net margin of 4,340.72%. Reata Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.32) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael D. Wortley sold 51,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.37, for a total value of $9,224,819.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,224,819.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Warren Huff sold 81,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $14,290,791.57. 31.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3,160.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease(CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 diabetic, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

