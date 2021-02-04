Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Hits New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $18.88 and last traded at $18.88, with a volume of 58071 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.34.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Compass Point raised shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Regions Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.83.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.82. The company has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

In other news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total transaction of $419,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,172. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John B. Owen sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $1,329,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,415.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 96,677 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $187,000. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 31,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 8,757 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

About Regions Financial (NYSE:RF)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

