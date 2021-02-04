Regis (NYSE:RGS) Announces Earnings Results

Regis (NYSE:RGS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.56), Fidelity Earnings reports. Regis had a negative net margin of 36.19% and a negative return on equity of 37.22%.

NYSE:RGS traded up $0.58 on Thursday, hitting $10.20. 1,328,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 817,327. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.71. Regis has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $15.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.84.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regis in a report on Friday, October 30th. Loop Capital raised Regis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Regis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.56.

Regis Company Profile

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates in two segments, Company-owned Salons and Franchise Salons. Its salons provide haircutting and styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products.

