Regis (NYSE:RGS) Raised to Buy at Loop Capital

Loop Capital upgraded shares of Regis (NYSE:RGS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

RGS has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Regis in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Regis from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.56.

Shares of NYSE RGS opened at $9.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $343.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32. Regis has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $17.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.83.

Regis (NYSE:RGS) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.63). Regis had a negative net margin of 36.19% and a negative return on equity of 37.22%. The firm had revenue of $111.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.80 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Regis will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RGS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regis by 38,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Regis by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 15,266 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regis by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Regis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Regis by 131.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter.

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates in two segments, Company-owned Salons and Franchise Salons. Its salons provide haircutting and styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products.

